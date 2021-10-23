Popcorn lovers rejoice: October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month, a seasonal celebration of one of America’s oldest and most beloved snack foods.

As farmers head into the fields to harvest crops, families and friends gather to enjoy this ever-popular treat. Whether it’s prepared on the stovetop, in the microwave or ready to eat from the bag, Americans consume 15 billion quarts of this whole grain each year.

Celebrated for its seed-to-snack simplicity, popcorn is also non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free and naturally low in fat and calories, which makes it an easy fit for dietary preferences — and it’s budget-friendly.

Add in popcorn’s irresistible smell, taste and versatility, and it’s easy to understand its popularity. With so many different ways to eat it — plain, buttery or loaded with goodies like these Toffee Almond Chocolate Popcorn or Churro Popcorn versions — popcorn fits many moods and occasions.

Pop up a bowl and join the Popcorn Poppin’ Month celebration with more recipes at popcorn.org.

Toffee Almond Chocolate Popcorn

Total time: 15 minutes, plus 30 minutes chilling time

Servings: 4

4 cups popped popcorn

3/4 cup chopped toasted almonds, divided

6 tablespoons toffee bits, divided

6 ounces milk chocolate, melted

1 ounce dark chocolate, melted

In large bowl, toss popcorn, 1/2 cup almonds and 4 tablespoons toffee bits. Drizzle with melted milk chocolate; toss until well coated.

Transfer to parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with dark chocolate; sprinkle with remaining almonds and toffee bits. Refrigerate about 30 minutes, or until set; break into clusters.

Substitution: Use dark chocolate for milk chocolate, if preferred.

Churro Popcorn

Servings: 2-3

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons butter

6 cups popped popcorn

In small bowl, mix granulated sugar, powdered sugar and cinnamon.

In small saucepan, melt butter; stir in 1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar.

In large bowl, toss popcorn with cinnamon butter until well coated. Sprinkle evenly with remaining cinnamon sugar; toss to coat well.

Tips: For spicy variation, add 1 teaspoon spicy chipotle seasoning. Serve with hot chocolate.

Recommended for you

+21
20 starter houseplants anyone can keep alive

20 starter houseplants anyone can keep alive

From pretty flowering plants to succulents and unusual-looking cacti, Stacker compiled a list of indoor plants anyone can grow at home without any effort at all. These plants are sure to jazz up corners, staircases, shelves, or even become conversation starters as table centerpieces. Click for more.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos