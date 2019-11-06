PORTERDALE — A total of 69 voters in Porterdale elected Angela "Niki" Wescott to represent Post 1 on the Porterdale City Council. Sixty-seven voters also approved the “brunch bill” in Tuesday's municipal elections.
Wescott unseated incumbent council member Terry Gray, who had 32 votes.
The "brunch bill" will allow restaurants in the city to begin selling alcohol with food at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Porterdale currently hosts a few eateries that would be benefit from the "brunch bill": Milazzo's Italian Ristorante, Madd LuLu's Cafe, Putters Restaurant at The Oaks golf course, and the Porterdale Bar & Grill.
In 2018 the Georgia General Assembly passed a law, known as the “brunch bill,” that left it up to local residents to decide whether they want restaurants and wineries to sell alcohol beginning at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
But the bill included approval at the local level, and the city councils in Covington and Porterdale both voted to put it on the ballot.
Current law requires restaurants and stores to wait until 12:30 p.m. to begin selling beer, wine and liquor on Sundays. Retail establishments still will have to wait until 12:30 p.m. to begin Sunday sales.
Conyers approved the measure during the general election last November.
In addition to Covington and Porterdale, the “brunch bill” was on the ballot in Henry County and the cities of Locust Grove, McDonough, Monroe and Stockbridge