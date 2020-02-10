PORTERDALE — Linda Hanna has been appointed city clerk of Porterdale, effective March 16.
“It is quite an achievement for a small community like Porterdale to hire a person of Ms. Hanna’s skill sets and level of experience,” said Mayor Arline Chapman in announcing the appointment. “This hire is, without a doubt, a most important step forward in boosting Porterdale's future development.”
Hanna has more than 20 years in local government and finance, most recently as the chief financial officer for Walton County. Under her direction, Walton County was awarded the Government Financial Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Financial Reporting from fiscal year 2011 and subsequent years through fiscal year 2018. Hanna also served as assistant finance director for the city of Covington.
Hanna holds master of arts and master of business administration from East Tennessee State University, is a Certified Government Finance Officer Level I and Level II, and a Certified Mediator. She is a long-time resident of Covington. She currently serves on the Newton County Community Partnership Board and the Newton County Solid Waste Management Authority.
According to city officials, Hanna’s extensive professional credentials and experience, life-long interest in the arts and support for community development initiatives make her a good fit for the city clerk position.
“City staff are counting the days until Ms. Hanna comes on board,” said interim City Manager Robert Witcher. “We all know that we are going to learn a lot from her. This is going to positively impact all of our departments and operations in the coming months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.