Porterdale Elementary School named a 2019 Beta School of Merit

COVINGTON — The National Beta Club has announced that Porterdale Elementary School is a 2019 National Beta School of Merit.
The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus.
According to Bobby Hart, chief executive officer of the National Beta Club, the honor is indicative of the school’s “dedication to academic excellence and commitment to celebrating students’ achievements.”
The National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. For more than 80 years, it has prepared today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders.
The club’s mission is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
“The Beta Club provides students valuable experiences in leadership development and service involvement and we are very proud to offer it here at Porterdale Elementary School,” said Clydia Newell, principal of Porterdale Elementary School. “Our vision is that all students will be well-rounded and prepared for the future and offering the Beta Club is one way we can help meet that vision.”