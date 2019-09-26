COVINGTON - A second-grade teacher at Porterdale Elementary School is on administrative leave after being charged with simple battery. The charge came after an investigation in to alleged inappropriate contact with a student.
According to a report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began on Aug. 26 after a mother reported that a teacher at the school made contact with her son and was allegedly inappropriate during the meeting.
The teacher, Deborah Diane Lenox, turned herself in at the Newton County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday, Sept. 22, and was charged and released on bond.
Newton County School System Director of Public Relations Sherri Davis said the school system is aware of Lenox’s arrest and is “cooperating fully with local law enforcement. Ms. Lenox is a second-grade teacher at Porterdale Elementary School. She is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."