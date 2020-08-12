PORTERDALE — City Council members are moving quickly to put new leadership in place following the recent resignations of key employees. On Tuesday night, following a closed session discussion for personnel at a special called meeting, the council voted to hire Franklin Etheridge as interim city manager for an undetermined period of time.
On Wednesday morning, Mayor Arline Chapman said the council selected Etheridge, of Thomson, from among two candidates interviewed due to his experience as a “fixer.” The amount of Etheridge’s contract was not immediately available.
Porterdale is facing dire financial constraints as it tries to work out of a deficit of about $1.2 million, which is about the same amount as the city’s annual budget.
Chapman said the Georgia Municipal Association recommended several candidates for the interim city manager position.
“We interviewed the two who were logistically available to us,” said Chapman. “(Etheridge) has a really great history as a fixer, and he was a county manager for five years …. He has what we need. There were many people qualified in different ways, but he brings to us what we need. I think on the two occasions I’ve met him, he’s got the information in his head that we need, and I think he will be a positive influence going forward.”
Etheridge started work in Porterdale on Wednesday with a number of vacant positions to fill. He succeeds interim City Manager Robert Witcher, who also served as public works director for many years.
Witcher submitted his resignation in July; his last day will be Aug. 19. Subsequently, City Clerk and Treasurer Linda Hanna submitted her resignation, which will be effective Aug. 22.
To compound the city’s employee issues, all of the city’s Public Works employees have since quit or given notice. The Public Works Department essentially covers four areas of responsibility, according to Witcher: grass cutting, garbage pickup, water and sewer system maintenance and street maintenance.
Witcher said Monday he’s been working to set up emergency contracts with the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority to help with water line breaks and sewer backups and with a private garbage hauler for household garbage pickup. When contacted Wednesday morning, Witcher was out picking up household garbage by himself.
Witcher said the city’s cost-cutting decision to furlough all city employees, except police officers, one day a week contributed to the exodus of Public Works employees. He said it may be difficult to replace them, since the starting wage is $10.31 per hour.
Etheridge has a wide range of experience, although several positions he's held have been short-lived.
According to Chapman, Etheridge is a graduate of Troy University Dothan with a master’s degree in public administration, the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in geography. His licenses include ICMA-CM and Georgia City/County Management Association.
“Mr. Etheridge comes to us recommended by GMA, the Georgia Municipal Association,” said Chapman. “We welcome him as a partner as we continue to turn the pages to create an even better Porterdale for the people who we serve.”
Etheridge has worked in number of other cities and counties, most recently as city administrator for the city of Thomson, from September 2019 to April 2020. According to his resume posted on Linked In, other positions held include county administrator for Long County from June 2017 to March 2019, county administrator for Twiggs County from November 2016 to June 2017, county manager for Randolph County from December 2014 to November 2016, county manager of Marion County from September 2013 to December 2014, city manager of LaFayette from October 2011 to May 2013, and city administrator for Pembroke from April 2009 to March 2011. Etheridge also worked as planning manager in Jackson County, building and planning director in Habersham County, planning and development director in Camden County, among others.
