COVINGTON — Coming off the success of last year’s Fall Ramble hosted by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, the Porterdale Historic Preservation Commission is ready to welcome attendees to the newly launched Porterdale Home and Architectural Tour on Oct. 26 from 2–5 p.m.
Tour Committee Chair and member of the Historic Preservation Commission Cindy Milligan has worked with local homeowners to develop a tour of residences and historic properties that showcases long-time favorites and recently renovated mill cottages.
For DIYers and history lovers, the home and architectural tour is an opportunity to experience first-hand the “good way of life” in the village.
This was a phrase used by the Bibb Company to describe the quality of life that they wished for their workers and families and holds true for the community today.
It is no secret that Porterdale is enjoying one of the most robust local housing markets. The Residential Design Guidelines adopted in 2017 are actively being used to assist homeowners in protecting the architectural integrity of the properties.
While sharing the architectural style of a turn-of-the-century Southern mill cottage, each of the six homes on the tour has its own unique personality and style as the owners have retrofitted the interiors to accommodate living in the 21st century. Walls have been moved, upper floors, bathrooms and laundries have been added and creative storage solutions have been made in the remodeling of many of the homes.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the Rosehill School and Community Center, now the home of Center of Hope United Church of Christ.
Recently nominated by past City Manager Bob Thomson to be placed on the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Places in Peril list, the preservation of properties in the Rosehill district is a critical element of conserving Porterdale’s cultural landscape. Tribridge Residential, owners of the Porterdale Mill Lofts, will give escorted tours of the newly opened leasing office, cybercafé, fitness center, commons areas and a loft apartment if vacant.
This property has undergone a number of updates since it has been under new ownership and has added state of the art amenities.
The funds raised by the tour will be used to create a revolving loan fund to assist resident homeowners to restore and maintain the façades of their properties through micro-loans.
Tickets are $15 and available online at Eventbrite, at Porterdale City Hall – 2800 Main St., and at MaddLulu Café in downtown Porterdale.
They will also be available on the day of the tour at the registration table in front of the Porter Memorial Gymnasium.
For further information info@cityofporterdale.com or call 770-786-2217.