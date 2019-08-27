PORTERDALE — Mayor Arline Chapman on Friday gave her assurance that Porterdale will pay all vendors that are owed by the city.
“I can understand why a lot of entities are saying ‘are we going to get paid or what?’” said Chapman. “The bottom line is that they are going to be paid. We have a really good team sorting all of this out, and there will be no one who will not be paid.”
A list of vendors with outstanding balances owed by the city, obtained by the Citizen through an Open Records request, shows that, as of July 1, the city owed more than $463,000 on 82 different accounts.
The largest sums are owed to the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority ($64,731), Carter & Sloope Consulting ($159,390), Cornish Creek Water Fund ($68,428), the E-911 Fund ($18,653), Roberts Hauling and Pipeline Construction ($34,686) and the Georgia Municipal Association ($20,648).
Chapman said the amount owed to Carter & Sloope is a long-term debt. “We have an arrangement with them,” she said.
Also, it was not clear if some accounts would be paid from general funds, enterprise funds or from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds. Interim City Manager Robert Witcher, who has been working to sort out the city’s finances, could not be reached for comment by press time.
The unpaid accounts came to light earlier this month after Chapman and council members became aware of some irregularities with city finances and took their concerns to Newton County District Attorney Layla Zon. An investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into alleged forgery ensued, which apparently prompted the resignation of former city manager Bob Thomson.
Chapman said a forensic audit of city finances is underway.
Chapman said Friday there is money in the city’s general fund, but she wasn’t sure of the total. She said the city is paying its bills and that she signed as many as 30 checks on Friday.
The city’s largest source of general fund revenue is property taxes. The council approved a 2019 millage rate last week that is expected to generate about $393,767 in tax revenue. Tax bills are due in October.
Chapman said the city is not insolvent.
“We have a budget committee that is working based on what has happened in the past and gathering the facts and making the new budget,” she said. “We have no concern that we will never be able to pay our bills.”
As the city begins to compile its budget for calendar year 2020, Chapman said there will also be more safeguards put in place to provide better oversight of city finances. She said each council member will receive monthly credit card statements and bank records for review.
“The council is dedicated to doing things differently and making sure this doesn’t happen again,” she said.