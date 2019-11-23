PORTERDALE - The Porterdale Police Department celebrated the opening of its new police station Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting and tours of the facility. The station is located in the former Porterdale City Hall at 2400 Main St.
Attending the ceremony were representatives of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Covington Police Department, Piedmont Newton, Newton County Fire Department, the Porterdale mayor and city council, and others.
Debbie Harper, interim president of the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce, opened the ceremony by calling it a great day in Porterdale.
“It’s a very special day as we get to cut the ribbon on this new police station that is an asset not only to the city of Porterdale, but our entire community here in Newton County. We appreciate what you all have done here and the way this community has grown."
Porterdale Mayor Arline Chapman said the Police Department has played a key role in the city’s progression over the years.
“They have come in and they have made friends with the people," she said. "This is a peaceful place to live, it’s a safe place to live, and it’s because of our Police Department. I celebrate with them today the opening of their wonderful building. It’s well-deserved. They are a friend to the people, they keep us safe, and we love our Police Department.”
Porterdale Police Chaplain Dr. J. A. Patterson blessed the building, then Newton County Commission Chair Marcello Banes thanked Police Chief Jason Cripps and his officers for what they are doing to keep the community safe.
The project included renovation of the interior of the building, which was first constructed for use as a drug store, as well as extending the front of the building by about 18 feet.
The new police station was needed for the department to become accredited by the state and for security reasons. The renovation includes a foyer, evidence room, drug room, server room, interview room, offices, and a training room. There is access from the rear of the building, an awning to keep officers out of the weather, and a K9 kennel ready for when the department obtains another dog.
The city funded the project through the Georgia Municipal Association’s Brick and Mortar financing program. The project cost between $430,000-$450,000. The Brick and Mortar financing, which is a lease/purchase, will be repaid from 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax collections.
Chief Cripps said the idea behind the new station came about when he and former officer Scott Pitts got together and drew out the plan on a little scrap piece of paper.
“This is SPLOST money, so I tried to spend every dime I could in a professional manner,” said Cripps. “I tried to give it the best that we could for what we really needed.”
Cripps went on to thank everyone involved, and especially his staff and officers.
Civil Engineer Marty Boyd of Carter and Sloope Engineering Consultants, who worked on the project, said the new station was a collaborative effort.
“There are so many community partners that pledged and donated their time and efforts to make this happen,” he said. “I want to thank the mayor and council for trusting the chief and his staff and me for creating this vision that was carved out on a sheet of paper. It is really pretty amazing.
“Porterdale has always done amazing things with what they’ve had to work with, and this project is no exception,” he added. “We had a great budget. It was limited, but we’ve done a lot with what we had. I’m proud of this project and want to welcome the chief and his officers: ‘Welcome home.’”