COVINGTON —The Porterdale Police Department held their National Night Out event Tuesday night at B.C. Crowell Park. Citizens were invited by the PPD, Newton County Emergency Management Agency and Covington Elks Lodge to come learn and interact with their local law agencies.
Police Chief Jason Cripps was on scene manning the grill.,while multiple deputies chaperoned the water slide and others were seen dancing to "Y.M.C.A."
The Elks Lodge handed out notebooks, pencils and goodie-bags encouraging youngsters and parents to uphold a no-drug tolerance and related information.
In other news, Cripps is excited for the completion of the new PPD station as well as the next Citizens Police Academy (CPA) class.
The CPA is a nine-week program that meets weekly with a curriculum that affords the students an opportunity to observe what goes on inside the police department and learn about the many faces of police.
Topics such as criminal and traffic laws, what each division in the agency is responsible for, firearms, courtroom testimony, gangs and more will be covered.
Students will also participate in building searches, vehicle pullovers and a tour night where they will tour the Covington/Newton County 911 Center, the Newton County Detention Center and other agencies.
There has been eight graduated CPA classes since 2013.
Applications for the next CPA course can be found at www.cityofporterdale.com/general/news/now-accepting-applications-police-department/. All applications must be turned in at the PPD during regular hours.
To learn more about the program, call PPD at 770-786-2226 or email jcripps@cityofporterdale.com for more.