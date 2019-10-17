Porterdale's annual Yellow River Jam set for Oct. 26 with a surprising lineup

COVINGTON — As the festival season draws to a close, the Yellow River Jam in Porterdale gives music followers one last chance to listen to top-level bands from the Southeast.
The Jam steering committee challenged itself to create a lineup that would give attendees a whole new experience. Having Tedo Stone and City Pharmacy sign on as host and partner made this a reality.
“Our approach was to host bands that you'd typically have to drive to Atlanta or Athens to see," said Stone. "I'm grateful for the partnership with the city of Porterdale as it challenged me to work the approach of the City Pharmacy’s Sunday Socials into a larger scale setting. We are fortunate to have such an awesome event for our community, and I'm excited to see the Jam continue to elevate over the years.”
Signing Kevn Kinney, from Drivin and Cryin to headline the Jam with his personal band set the pace for establishing the lineup. The High Divers, from Charleston, performed at one of City Pharmacy’s Sunday Socials and left the crowd wanting more, which is exactly what they will get on Oct. 26.
Other acts include Gringo Star, an indie garage pop band from Atlanta, Shantih Shantih a four-piece whose music is billed as “rock and roll with dreamy harmonies and twanging guitars,” and Parker Gispert of the Whigs, after many years in the studio and touring, is bringing his solo act to the Jam.
With some convincing, the steering committee also recruited Stone to be in the line up. As one of the most well received acts at the second Yellow River Jam, it would have been an omission for him not to be on the stage.
The event is billed as Bands, Boats and Brews.
The Georgia Conservancy will also host its annual paddle on the Yellow River with paddlers meeting at the Yellow River Park at 11 a.m.
To register, go to wwwgeorgiaconservancy.org/yellowriver.
Creature Comforts from Athens will be the featured brewery. Creature Comforts is a dedicated craft brewer and a key partner in Athens' downtown revitalization.
One change up for this year is that the event will take place at the Porter Memorial Gymnasium. The gym’s state-of-the-art sound system and lighting allow the event to go into the evening hours. The Makers Market and Food Court will be located in the downtown alley.
Funds raised from the Jam will be dedicated to completing the first phase of the Yellow River White Water Park which will include an overlook and viewing area and access for kayakers below the dam. Further phases will improve the boating experience.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Music starts at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite for $15 Door Sales are $20.
Pre sales for the annual limited run of Yellow River Jam T-Shirts are available at info@cityofporterdale.com email your name and size.
For further information about the event www.yellowriverjam.com and on Instagram and Facebook.