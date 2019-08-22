PORTERDALE — City Council members adopted a millage rate increase of 1.5 mills over the rollback rate of 12.572 Tuesday night, despite opposition from residents who expressed misgivings about the council’s ability to manage city finances.
The council had previously tentatively approved a millage increase of 2 mills. However, after hearing opposition from community residents, the council voted 4-1 to go with the 1.5-mill increase, bringing the net maintenance and operations millage to 14.072. Council member Linda Finger was opposed to any tax increase.
The rollback rate is the rate that would generate approximately the same amount of tax revenue as last year, taking into account an increase in the value of taxable property in the city. The 14.072 millage rate will generate about $393,767 in tax revenue, based on a tax digest of $27,982,362. The city collected $295,761 in tax revenue last year, based on a tax digest of $21,552,248.
Residents criticized council members and — as they had done at two previous public hearings — asked that they hold off on setting the millage rate until the city’s finances are in order. Porterdale is currently the focus of a forgery investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The inquiry prompted the resignation of former city manager Bob Thomson on Aug. 5.
Since Thomson’s resignation, Porterdale officials have learned that invoices totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars went unpaid for months under Thomson’s watch. Mayor Arline Chapman has said the city’s funds are not “lost,” and that city leaders are working with an auditor to get a clear picture of where the city’s finances stand. Councilman Tim Savage attributed the financial problems to “poor bookkeeping.”
Resident Ronald Miller asked the council to table the millage vote until the GBI investigation is concluded. He also criticized the council for what he called a lack of integrity and accountability.
“If you guys don’t have any clue what the budget was, then there is a serious problem from the start. Am I right or am I wrong?” said Miller.
“That would be an accurate statement,” responded Savage.
“And the fact that we’re just drawing this out and nobody is taking accountability and nobody has the integrity to step up and say ‘I did not do my job like I should have,’ that’s the problem that I have,” continued Miller. “You’re all guilty of letting it slip through the cracks and you’re all guilty of throwing this flag in the air and saying ‘we can’t say anything - It’s GBI’ … Shame on you for not doing your job and not following your instinct. If you knew this was going on — and I know all of you did — and y’all did nothing, you sat back. Now you want to act like you’re victims … this is embarrassing to this whole city.”
With the deadline to have tax bills printed looming, council members said it would not be possible to postpone setting the millage rate.
Savage said he had initially proposed the 2-mill increase because that’s what he believes the city needs to “stave off any decline in our city services.”
After listening to residents Tuesday night and at two previous public hearings, Savage proposed that the millage increase be trimmed to 1.5. Savage said the city needs the increased revenue due to higher costs for 911 services, sanitation costs, fire protection and housing prisoners at the county jail.
Savage said the city is also working on cutting costs and has frozen spending pending development of a new budget.