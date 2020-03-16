PORTERDALE — The city of Porterdale is increasing measures to protect the health and safety of its citizen-customers and the public during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Porterdale is closing public access to all city of government facilities effective March 17. The closures will remain in effect until the situation has been re-evaluated.
City Hall All city operations and staff including Police, Water/Sewer, Sanitation, and key infrastructure will continue to operate.
City hall services, including utilities and permitting, will be taken care of online, using the drop box in front of City Hall and by phone at 770-786-2217.
Please send all emails to info@cityofporterdale.com and requests will be sent to the appropriate staff member.
Online Utility Payments https://www.paymentservicenetwork.com/Login.aspx?acc=RT23699 or download PSN Payments from the App Store® or Google Play™
By registering at Payment Service Network, you can pay by checking, savings or credit card.
• A convenience fee of $1 will be applied to checking and savings payments.
• A convenience fee of 2.75% will be applied to credit card payments. An additional fee of 50¢ is applied for payments below $100.
City Parks and Playgrounds All playground equipment can no be longer used until further notice to minimize transmission of COVID-19.
The city is following the CDC recommendations that can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/index.html
