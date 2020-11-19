PORTERDALE — While this year has been challenging for cities to host their regularly scheduled holiday events, with a little bit of creativity and adaptation, the spirit of Christmas is very much present in Porterdale as the city prepares to carry on two of its annual holiday events.
The City Council voted to hold its annual Christmas parade this year — although following a different route — and the tradition of Tuba Christmas will continue.
The parade, set for Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., won’t follow the usual Main Street route this year due to social distancing protocols for coronavirus. Instead, the parade will lead off from Railway Street and work its way through Porterdale’s neighborhoods, allowing residents to view the parade from their front porches. There will also be an opportunity for a number of Porterdale residents, who are less mobile and whose activities have been reduced due to COVID-19, to view the parade from Main Street. This will mean they can now be front row for the festivities. Residents, on the west side of the river will also have the same prime viewing.
Due to the length of the parade the city is recommending there be no walking units. Cars, trucks, golf carts and ATVs are all welcome to be part of the parade. Applications can be downloaded at www.cityofporterdale.com or requested by email at info@cityofporterdale.com . Ugly Christmas sweaters, along with Christmas themed suits have become the dress code for the Porterdale Christmas parade.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visits with Santa at the conclusion of this year’s parade.
The tradition of TubaChristmas will continue this year, thanks to creative plans for social distancing for both performers and the audience. The TubaChristmas performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. The tuba players can register beginning at 1 p.m. in front of the Porterdale Memorial Gymnasium facility. Rehearsal will take place from 2 - 3 p.m. before the performance begins.
Eastside Pride and Newton Community Band Director Alan Fowler will lead the festivities. Lowell Chambers, Porterdale City Council member and event coordinator, noted, “With the exception of an event in Alpharetta three days before Christmas, we are the only TubaChristmas in Georgia. There may be a very small group due to COVID concerns, or an unusually large group because there is no other option. I have no idea which until the time comes.”
The public is asked to bring folding chairs and wear masks.
