PORTERDALE — A referendum allowing package sales permits and licenses inside the city limits was approved by Porterdale voters Tuesday by a 60% margin.
According to City Manager Frank Etheridge, there were 70 total votes cast, with 42 in favor.
Etheridge said that now the referendum has passed, the city will draft an ordinance governing package sales in the city. He said the number of package stores will likely be limited by some type of separation requirement.
In other election news, there were no city council elections in Oxford, Newborn or Mansfield Tuesday.
In Oxford, all candidates were unopposed in the Post 4, Post 5 and Post 6 races. Michael Ready will take the Post 4 seat, which is currently held by Avis Williams; incumbent Jim Windham will return to his Post 5 seat; and incumbent Jeffery H. Wearing will retain his Post 6 seat.
All incumbents in the Newborn city elections will retain their seats after no one qualified to oppose them. Mayor Gregg Ellwanger will continue to serve in that capacity, as well as City Council members Wayne Sams, Post 3, and Martha Ellwanger, Post 4.
In Mansfield, incumbents Blair Northen, Post 3, and Austin Mitchell, Post 4, will serve another four-year term. The Post 5 seat, which was vacated by the resignation of Bryan Hale, will remain vacant as no one qualified to run for that seat. A special election is expected to be held next spring.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
