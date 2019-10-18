PORTERDALE — A Porterdale woman is facing charges after she allegedly broke into a house and stole a laptop.
The incident began about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to a Porterdale Police report. An officer was called to a home on South Broad Street in reference to a burglary in progress. When he arrived, the caller stated he had seen a female breaking the deadbolt off the rear door of his neighbor’s house. The caller said he had approached the woman and told her he was calling the police. He said she took a book bag off the back porch and fled towards a home on Elm Street.
The caller stated that he had also seen the same woman at the residence about 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 and had told her to leave the property.
The officer went to the Elm Street residence and found a female matching the description sitting in the back seat of a sedan parked next to the house. She was later identified as Rachel Michelle Ludwig, 37. When he asked what she was doing at the home on South Broad Street, Ludwig allegedly said she had been requested to go check on the house and had found two televisions missing and the rear deadbolt pulled off. When asked why she had not called police, she said her cell phone only works on WiFi and she could not make any calls. When asked why she had run when the neighbor said he was calling the police, she did not answer.
The officer asked Ludwig if she had taken anything from the residence, and she allegedly admitted to taking a laptop from the home.
The officer also asked about the book bag she was seen leaving the house with, and she pointed to a bag sitting on the trunk lid of the vehicle she had been sitting in. The officer asked her to empty the bag and reported that Ludwig pulled out a power drill, several smaller assorted tool kits, and a bag of miscellaneous house and padlock keys.
The officer reported noticing another smaller bag inside the book bag. When he asked her to pull it out, he reported Ludwig allegedly attempted to throw it into the vehicle. He recovered the small yellow zippered bag and when he opened it, he reportedly found a number of things including a syringe, a metal spoon, cigarette lighters, a glass pipe wrapped in a napkin, and a cigarette box containing suspected methamphetamine.
Ludwig was placed under arrested and transported to the Newton County Law Enforcement Center. She has been charged with first degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects.