PORTERDALE — As residents await the results of an investigation into Porterdale’s finances, city officials are searching for solutions to financial difficulties that threaten the town’s solvency.
The City Council will meet Monday night at 6:30 at Grace Baptist Church, 474 Crowell Road, to set a course to steer the city out of a multi-year deficit of slightly less than $1 million. To put that figure in perspective, the deficit is more than twice what the city collected in property taxes last year.
It isn’t clear how the city got into this financial situation. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic audit launched nearly a year ago prevents city officials from saying much about past operations. What is known, according to city documents, is that in 2019 the city unlawfully used $120,000 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenues and improperly used $140,000 in Water/Sewer Enterprise Fund revenues to supplement the general fund. That money will have to be repaid to those funds.
At the same time, the city failed to pay more than $47,300 to the Newton County Water & Sewerage Authority and $20,000 to the Cornish Creek Water Fund in 2019 charges. The city has also been unable to pay for water or sewage treatment for all of 2020, totaling more than $63,000 for water charges and $55,300 in sewage treatment costs.
To compound the problem, the city has a $273,000 deficit from 2018 and owes $193,700 in general fund expenditures in 2019 and 2020 for things like electricity, 911 dispatch services, consulting services and more.
City Clerk Linda Hanna, who came on board in March, and Interim City Manager Robert Witcher estimate the total needed to get the city on solid financial footing is $1,168,717, which would include $171,000 in reserves as recommended by the city’s auditor. How the city will get to that point has yet to be determined.
“It comes down to the Monday night meeting for discussion of the plan for the city and approval of the plan, and that’s the only thing I understand is on the agenda for that night,” said Witcher. “Hopefully, there will be answers Monday night.”
“The plan is supposed to alter the course of three to four years and pull the city out of the hole,” added Hanna, who has helped guide the Newton County Solid Waste Management Authority as a board member and has served as assistant finance director for Covington and as chief financial officer for Walton County.
Hanna said there are three steps the city can take to improve its financial position: cut expenditures, raise revenues, and liquidate assets.
“Those are the three things that a city can do,” she said. “The plan that the council is putting together will look at, over the next few years, how can we make sure we don’t go deeper in the hole, as well as what steps can we take to get us out.”
The city has tentatively adopted a 2020 millage rate of 18.072 mills, which translates to a tax increase of 35.62%. Two public hearings on the millage rate are set for July 27 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church.
Witcher, long-time public works director for Porterdale, was named interim city manager following the resignation of city manager Bob Thomson in August 2019. Thomson’s resignation came shortly after Mayor Arline Chapman and council members said they became aware of some irregularities with city finances and took their concerns to then-Newton County District Attorney Layla Zon. An investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into alleged forgery ensued, which was followed by Thomson’s resignation.
Under Thomson’s day-to-day management, invoices for hundreds of thousands of dollars had gone unpaid. A month after his resignation, in September 2019, the City Council adopted a series of financial “best practices” and announced it was working with vendors to pay outstanding debts.
