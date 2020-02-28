COVINGTON — Gum Creek Road between Byrd Road and Edwards Road will be closed throughout the weekend due to a washed out culvert.
According to Newton County, heavy rainfall washed out the culvert under the road at Five Mile Branch. Newton County Public works crews are expected to be on the job throughout the weekend in order to repair the damage and reopen the road by Monday.
