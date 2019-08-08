CONYERS – Rockdale County is postponing an Aug. 24 Community Engagement Block Party for residents within the county. The county said in an email Thursday that "due to scheduling conflicts out of our control this event has been postponed."
The community event was to be held Sat., Aug. 24 from noon - 3 p.m., in the Hidden Acres subdivision near 1801 Smyrna Rd. in Conyers.
For more information about the Community Engagement Block Party please contact the Department of Public Relations at 770-278-7059.