CONYERS — A small group of veterans and their families turned out Saturday for a POW/MIA Recognition Week ceremony held at the Walk of Heroes/Veterans War Memorial at Black Shoals Park.
Several organizations were represented at the ceremony, including the Viet Nam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, Chapter 465 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the Georgia Viet Nam Veterans Alliance, VFW Post 5290, Walk of Heroes board members, and the Georgia POW/MIA Honor Guard from American Legion Post 29 of Marietta.
Bradd Havranok of the motorcycle club read the Missing Man Table Ceremony while club members placed items on the table. A missing man table, also known as a fallen comrade table, is a ceremony and memorial that is set up in honor of fallen, missing, or imprisoned military service members. Gary Dryer then played "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes during a moment of silence.
The keynote speaker was Air Force Colonel (Retired) Patricia Blassie, the sister of a former Vietnam Unknown Soldier, USAF Capt. Michael Blassie.
On May 11, 1972, while starting a bombing run on enemy artillery positions on the outskirts of An Loc near the Cambodian border, Capt. Michael Blassie was shot down. Patricia Blassie was just 14 years old when her big brother lost his life in Vietnam. The Army said they were unable to recover his remains, and he was listed as Missing In Action.
At the May 28, 1984 Memorial Day Ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery, President Ronald Reagan spoke at the dedication of the placing of the Unknown Vietnam Soldier into the The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In 1996, evidence was found that pointed toward the "Vietnam Unknown Soldier" being Capt. Blassie. The remains were exhumed on May 14, 1998 and with advanced DNA testing that did not exist when he was placed in The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, on June 30, 1998, the remains were identified as Blassie. His remains were then reinterred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in his hometown of St. Louis, Mo.
His sister, who recently retired after a 40-year career in the Air Force, said finding out that the government had found his remains and artifacts five months after he went down, but never told his family, was heartbreaking.
“When Michael was found five months after he was shot down, when that Vietnamese reconnaissance team went to his crash site to find him with U.S. Army officers, when they found his artifacts at that crash site, it was a responsibility to tell the Blassie family and they didn’t,” she said. “That led to a lot of things happening over the years and decisions being made for my mother and father’s son that we did not even know about. That is not right.
“Families can handle information, whether it is positive or negative, whether it is hope to find someone or no more hope. What I have found in my life is that knowing the truth can hurt, but even so I’d rather know the truth. Just give it to me. Let me know, rather than wonder with hope without a foundation. It doesn’t heal. It doesn’t do right by our people.”
Blassie said it was because of Vietnam veterans pressuring the government to find those missing that her brother was finally identified.
“I stand strong with the Vietnam veterans and I want to thank them. It was because of the Vietnam veterans who said enough is enough, we will and must bring back our brothers, our comrades. Because of the strength of this issue from Vietnam veterans, that’s why our government has committed to a fullest possible accounting for every member of our nation who has served and given their time and their life for us to stand here and have the freedom to have the ceremony like this today and honor the folks who have gone on before us.
“So I say to you, for all our loved ones who must come home, and if that is not possible, (tell us) the rest of the story. It’s OK, just give us the truth,” said Blassie. “We should not rest, and will not rest, until we’ve accounted for all of our heroes. We should not rest until we have accounted for every member of our military, every MIA, and we will never forget the sacrifice that was made to preserve our freedom as we stand here and honor them today.”
Following Blassie’s remarks, plaques and certificates were presented to Blassie and to the Georgia POW/MIA Honor Guard for attending the ceremony, and Steven Blalock, Georgia President of the Viet Nam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, presented a check for $1,621 to Tommy Clack for the Walk of Heroes and pledged that future fundraisers of the club will also benefit the memorial.
The rifle squad of the club fired a 21-gun salute, and Dryer ended the ceremony by playing Taps on the bugle.