CONYERS - Anyone who saw or smelled smoke on Wednesday, Feb. 24, and thought part of the Georgia International Horse Park (GIHP) was on fire was correct, but the fire was intentionally set under strictly controlled conditions.
The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC), in collaboration with GIHP and the Georgia Prescribed Fire Council, conducted a prescribed fire on 51.8 acres of fields and woodlands in Bald Rock Meadows on the north end of Big Haynes Creek Nature Center from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Prescribed fires are common in middle and south Georgia, but are a rarity in more urbanized north Georgia, and this was the first prescribed fire to be done in the metro Atlanta area.
Jennifer Edwards, director of public relations and tourism for the city of Conyers, which owns the horse park, said the park has been working with a multitude of agencies to get this burn done.
"The GIHP staff has been working closely with the Georgia Prescribed Fire Council, Georgia Forestry Commission, Georgia Wildlife Federation, Environmental Protection Division, Rockdale County Fire and Rescue and other entities for the last two years to put this first prescribed fire together at the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center," Edwards said. "The weather has been a hindrance for us up until now, but it finally worked out to where we could organize the fire before the busy season begins in earnest at the GIHP."
Scott Tanner with the Georgia Prescribed Fire Council said a prescribed fire is basically a low grade, low intensity, controlled fire.
"We consider it a good fire because it prevents the bad fires like out in California," he said. "Fire is a natural part of the landscape, and we use it in a controlled, methodical way. The goal here is to control some invasive plant species. I think predominantly it is Chinese privet that is out here. That is a non-native, invasive plant. It doesn't benefit wildlife, and it displaces other plants that benefit wildlife here.
"It is going to protect the area from a forest fire, should that ever occur. Wild plants are going to spring up very quickly in the area. It's going to enrich the soil, and that will benefit all the wild animals that call the nature center their home."
Tanner added that GFC Wildlife Specialist and "Burn Boss" Ken Parker was very intentional in picking Wednesday as the day to burn.
"The experts out here use very precise fire weather and other tools to know exactly the right time to burn," Tanner said. "It needs to be just dry enough, but not too dry. It needs just the right winds and humidity to keep that fire down on the ground, low and close and controlled. They've come in and prepped the area by plowing firebreaks and things like that.
"Another big concern is what happens with the smoke. In the weather forecasting they have, they look at ground level winds, what is the wind doing 20 feet up, 50 feet up, is it going to disperse it and transport it away? That's what they want, because they don't want it to hang around on the ground, or lift up and then drop somewhere else. They want it to go up in the air, hit a transport wind and be dispersed and go away. That's why they've been very precise in choosing the day and the time."
Mike Worley, president and CEO of Georgia Wildlife Federation in Covington, one of the members of the prescribed fire council, added that Georgia is a state that is shaped by fire.
"Our native plants and native animals are all fire-adapted," Worley said. "We're concerned with forest fires and wild fires, but the prescribed fire promotes the use of the burning of vegetative areas so that we can reduce the fuel load so we that we don't have those wild fires, and clear some of those areas to allow for new growth, to allow for some of our native species to grow back, so that our native animals can have their plants to eat."
Edwards added that after the success of this burn, they hope to come back next year for another burn in the southern portion of the nature center.
"This prescribed fire focused on 51.8 acres of the nature center (the total acreage of the nature center is 173 acres) commonly known as Bald Rock Meadows," Edwards said. "We hope to regroup next year, if weather conditions allow, for a prescribed burn of the southern portion of the nature center, which includes more of the wetlands where there is a real problem with invasive species being more prevalent."
