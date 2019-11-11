COVINGTON — At Newton County Board of Education's next work session, board members have few but very important topics on the agenda.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, members will be requested to take action on the following:
- Action relative to purchase of security camera system upgrades.
- Action relative to contract for fleet inspection services.
- Action relative to Fiscal Year 2020 Legislative Priorities.
- Action relative to surplus property. (routine clean-up/out of unnecessary school supply such as outdated or broken devices and furniture.)
The Board will also vote to approve or reevaluate the Superintendent's recommendations from the previous Executive Session.
Newton County BOE's following session is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Newton County Board room at 7 p.m.