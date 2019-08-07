CONYERS – On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Pride of Conyers #578 Masons and Rockdale County will be hosting the Men’s Health Fair. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, located at 1412 Milstead Ave NE in Conyers, in classrooms 1,2, and 3.
The Men’s Health Fair will feature various services such as health screenings, veteran services, a chiropractor, massages, a healthy cooking demonstration, healthy shopping and athletic activities.
This event is on a first come first serve basis. The event is a FREE community event, open to the public. No ticket required. Walk-ins are welcome, but RSVPs are appreciated.
To RSVP, visit https://menshealthfair2019.eventbrite.com.
For more information, please call the Board of Commissioners Office at 770-278-7001.