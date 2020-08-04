Election qualifying begins Mar. 5

CONYERS — Voters in the Fieldstone Precinct in Rockdale County will vote in another location on Aug. 11 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Chief Cornerstone Community Church, which serves as the voting location for the Fieldstone Precinct.

A judicial order signed Aug. 3 by Chief Superior Court Judge David Irwin moves the voting location for Fieldstone to the Rockdale County Government Annex, 1400 Parker Road, Conyers, and extends the voting hours by 30 minutes. Voting hours on Aug. 11 will be 7 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. The order states that all voters of the Fieldstone Precinct in line by 7:30 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

With 6,137 active voters, the Fieldstone Precinct is the largest in Rockdale County.

There are two runoffs (one Democrat, one non-partisan) in Rockdale in the Aug. 11 elections.

Democratic Ballot:

♦ Clerk of Superior Court

Sharif Akeem Fulcher

Janice Morris

There is no Republican candidate, so the winner will fill the seat vacated by James Cabe, who decided not to run for election after being sworn into office in March following the retirement of long-term clerk Ruth Wilson.

Non-Partisan Ballot:

♦ Board of Education, Post 5

Lara Parker

Akita Parmer

The winner will fill the seat vacated by the retiring Tony Dowdy.

In Rockdale County, early in-person voting will take place at 1400 Parker Road in Conyers. Remaining hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5-7.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.