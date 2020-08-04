CONYERS — Voters in the Fieldstone Precinct in Rockdale County will vote in another location on Aug. 11 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Chief Cornerstone Community Church, which serves as the voting location for the Fieldstone Precinct.
A judicial order signed Aug. 3 by Chief Superior Court Judge David Irwin moves the voting location for Fieldstone to the Rockdale County Government Annex, 1400 Parker Road, Conyers, and extends the voting hours by 30 minutes. Voting hours on Aug. 11 will be 7 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. The order states that all voters of the Fieldstone Precinct in line by 7:30 p.m. will be permitted to vote.
With 6,137 active voters, the Fieldstone Precinct is the largest in Rockdale County.
There are two runoffs (one Democrat, one non-partisan) in Rockdale in the Aug. 11 elections.
Democratic Ballot:
♦ Clerk of Superior Court
Sharif Akeem Fulcher
Janice Morris
There is no Republican candidate, so the winner will fill the seat vacated by James Cabe, who decided not to run for election after being sworn into office in March following the retirement of long-term clerk Ruth Wilson.
Non-Partisan Ballot:
♦ Board of Education, Post 5
Lara Parker
Akita Parmer
The winner will fill the seat vacated by the retiring Tony Dowdy.
In Rockdale County, early in-person voting will take place at 1400 Parker Road in Conyers. Remaining hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.