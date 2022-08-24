COVINGTON — A request from a private probation agency to continue operating in the incorrect zoning was denied by the Covington City Council.
During a public hearing at the council’s Aug. 15 meeting, Craig Taylor, owner of Judicial Alternatives of Georgia, requested a special use permit to continue operating at 6195 Floyd St., at least through the end of the year.
Taylor said the business had moved to that location after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the courts and his caseload was reduced by about half. Judicial Alternatives of Georgia is a private probation business. Taylor said the pandemic made it necessary for him to downsize his staff and move to the smaller space on Floyd Street.
“It suited our needs, and we set up operation unknowing it was in an area that we needed a special permit,” he said.
Taylor said he learned early this year when he went to renew his business license that his business was not allowed in that zoning.
John Marshall, who lives across the street from the business, spoke in opposition to the special use permit.
“I live at my residence with my girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter. I have three small granddaughters who visit me regularly,” he said. “I ask that you think about the location of this business. Not only is it on Floyd Street, but it is in close proximity to Chimney Park and the library.”
Council member Fleeta Baggett was critical of the operation of the business, which she noted has been in business nine years.
“You have zero control over your clients,” she said.
Baggett added that a drop box outside of the business brings clients to the office 24 hours a day.
“This absolutely does not need to be on the end of Floyd Street,” she said.
Council member Susie Keck made a motion to deny the request for a special use permit. The motion was seconded by Don Floyd and approved unanimously.
