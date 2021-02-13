Newton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes recently presented a special proclamation to the Newton County School System in recognition of the 150th anniversary of the system’s founding. The school system was founded on Feb. 7, 1871, and celebrated throughout the week of Feb. 1 with special videos, proclamations, and artwork featured on NCSS social media. Shown here accepting the proclamation is Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey.
Proclamation celebrates Newton School System's 150th anniversary
