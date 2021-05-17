CONYERS — A proposed 264-unit apartment complex on 25.5 acres at the southwestern intersection of Ga. Highway 20 and Old Millers Chapel Road in the city limits of Conyers received a unanimous thumbs down from the Conyers-Rockdale Planning Commission during a public hearing on May 13.
The four members of the seven-member commission who were present did not give a reason for their recommendation for denial, and the request now goes before the Conyers City Council at its May 19 meeting for a final public hearing and vote. A number of local residents opposed to the complex are expected to be present to have their voices heard.
According to Scott Gaither, deputy director of Conyers Planning and Inspection Services, the acreage is combining all or part of three separate properties, with a request to rezone the properties to the city's Gateway Village zoning.
"This fits with the master plan for Gateway Village," Gaither said. "Two of the three properties, their future land-use designation is Special Mixed Use Activity. Gateway Village is the zoning district that fits within that Special Mixed Use Activity center. The third parcel is a 31-acre total parcel; however, the rezoning only encompasses 16.25 acres of the total. Six of those 16 acres is a pond, so it can't be developed. That property is zoned for future land use medium density residential, so they are having to ask for an amendment to amend that 16 acres to Special Mixed Use Activity center, so the land use will correspond with the zoning requested."
Planners and Engineers Collaborative Inc. (PEC) from Peachtree Corners is representing the three owners whose property makes up the 25.25 acres. If the rezoning is approved, the property is expected to be developed by Lennar Atlanta from Roswell, known for luxury homes.
Gaither said the apartment complex will be marketed to older adults.
"The applicant is proposing one-bedroom and two-bedroom units only, no three bedrooms," he said. "They're targeting a more mature crowd, definitely not families or people with children. My understanding it is going to be about a $50 million project to purchase, develop and build."
PEC has asked for a variance to allow for a reduction from the city's requirement of 850 square feet for a one-bedroom apartment to a minimum of 725 square feet. A similar request was granted last month for an apartment complex at Courtesy Parkway and Old Covington Highway.
A number of families who live in several single-family home neighborhoods adjacent to the property are opposing the apartment complex. The Home Owners Associations (HOA) of Martha's Vineyard, Nob Hill/Downing Park, Irwin Place, Henson Village and Weatherstone feel the rezoning plan would be detrimental to the subdivisions for a variety of reasons:
• Decrease in home values - Current single-family residences range in lot sizes from 1/3-acre to more than 2 acres, with property valuations ranging from $375,000 to $600,000.
• Decrease in quality of life - The residents feel apartment units will have tenants that are without equity in their units, which leads to a more transient population. This could cause a deterioration in the quality of life for the surrounding neighborhoods.
• Increase in traffic: A 264-unit complex, with an average of two vehicles per unit, has the potential for up to 716 vehicles in the complex, which the HOAs feel will generate increased traffic, noise, and air pollution to existing neighborhoods.
They note that there are two other proposed developments also in the area, one containing 119 single-family homes and the other containing 80 townhomes. If they are also approved, the already congested traffic flow will increase even more.
• Burden on schools: Even though the complex will have only one- and two-bedroom apartments, they may have families with children who will utilize the surrounding schools for a transient period of time before moving on to larger homes.
• Concerns for infrastructure: The Nob Hill/Downing Park neighborhoods could be affected directly in terms of the disruption of streets and sewer lines to accommodate connections to the apartment complex and single-family homes.
In response to the concerns, Gaither said it is his understanding the rent will be about $1.25 per square foot, which could put the apartments out of reach of young families.
"I don't think it is going to attract those with school children," he said. "They said their products across the country average about 6% families with children. For this project, if you do the math, that would be about 70 children.
"I know there are some questions about school enrollment. We have checked with the school system and the three schools that service this area are currently under capacity by about one-third. And with the school millage rate at about 24 mills, you're looking at a $300,000 check that this property owner will be writing to the school system each year, with very little students involved," Gaither said.
PEC is also asking for a reduction from the city-required number of three points of access to two points of access.
"We sent this request to the Fire Marshal's Office and our public works director, and neither one had any concerns about reducing the points of access from three to two," Gaither said. "They're not having any access or proposing any access onto Lennox Drive.
"We did require a traffic study," Gaither added. "They are proposing a right in/right out on Ga. Highway 20. The Georgia Department of Transportation is OK with that proposal as long as they meet the requirements for a decel lane.
"We're proposing a list of conditions regarding access and working with GDOT to look at the traffic light at Ga. Highway 20 and Millers Chapel to see if that light has to be improved. If it does, that is something the developer will have to bear the cost for."
As for infrastructure concerns, Rockdale Water and Sewer has stated its has the capacity to add the complex onto its water and sewer lines.
The Conyers City Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at City Hall, 901 O'Kelly St. SE in Conyers. The city is requesting that masks be worn, and social distancing is still in effect. In case of a large crowd, overflow can view the meeting via television in a meeting room down the hall from the council chambers.
