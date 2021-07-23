CONYERS - There is good news and bad news with the proposed 2021 millage rate for Rockdale County. The good news: The rate is not changing from the 2020 rate of 18.016 mills. The bad news: Despite the rate remaining the same, property taxes are increasing by 7.94%.
The 18.016 mills tentative adopted by the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is the same rate as last year. But because property values increased this year, the same millage rate will generate a greater amount of tax revenue.
State law requires that when this occurs, the county must also consider a rollback millage rate that would generate the same amount of revenue as raised the previous year. The rollback rate for 2120 is 16.69 mills. By keeping the rate the same as last year’s rather than taking the rollback rate, the county is considered seeking an increase of 1.326 mills.
The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $100,000 is approximately $33.15 more that paid last year. For non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000, the increase is approximately $159.12 more than the previous year.
Rockdale County is one of only two counties in the state with the Homestead Option Sales Tax (HOST). Under the HOST, county voters agreed in 2002 to an additional 1% sales tax for most retail purchases in exchange for the county providing a homestead exemption on residential properties.
The county determines the HOST percentage based on the amount of sales tax revenue generated the previous year. The proposed HOST percentage for 2021 is 70%, the same percentage it has been since 2018.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rockdale County will hold three public hearings on the proposed millage rate:
• Tuesday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m., Assembly Hall at 901 Main Street in Conyers.
• Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6 p.m., Assembly Hall at 901 Main Street in Conyers.
• Tuesday, Aug. 10, 9:30 a.m., Assembly Hall at 901 Main Street in Conyers.
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will hold a called meeting to set the county millage rate on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. (or following the public hearing) in the Assembly Hall at 901 Main Street in Conyers, just prior to the board’s regularly scheduled meeting.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.