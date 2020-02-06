COVINGTON — The Providence Classical Christian School in Oxford recently received a gracious $500 grant from local nonprofit LivelikeAlyssa, to plant a garden.
The founders for LivelikeAlyssa, Monty and Melanie Hartfield, established the foundation in memory of their daughter Alyssa Hartfield Wright after she died in a tragic car crash in 2017.
Alyssa was a special education teacher in Newton and Henry County that loved to inspire and teach her students. The foundation’s website describes the beautiful sentiment it was established on, which was the goal of Alyssa’s life, “Being an inspiration to teachers, students and the community.”
This grant will allow Providence's first grade class to plant a garden in the school’s outdoor classroom.
"We are exceedingly grateful to the Hartfield’s for their generosity," said Patsy Hinton, Headmaster of Providence.
To learn more about LivelikeAlyssa visit www.livelikealyssa.com.
To Learn more about Providence Classical Christian School visit www.providenceclassicalchristian.org.
