COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a disabled man who went missing from his home in February.

Deputies were called to the Mote Road home of Melvin Cooksey Feb. 23 where the house was on fire. Cooksey, who is paralyzed on his left side, was not at the house when deputies arrived. Investigators have reason to believe the fire was suspicious in nature and that Cooksey's disappearance is related to a vehicle that was seen in the area at the time.

