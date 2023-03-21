...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a disabled man who went missing from his home in February.
Deputies were called to the Mote Road home of Melvin Cooksey Feb. 23 where the house was on fire. Cooksey, who is paralyzed on his left side, was not at the house when deputies arrived. Investigators have reason to believe the fire was suspicious in nature and that Cooksey's disappearance is related to a vehicle that was seen in the area at the time.
According to the NCSO, the vehicle was seen by a neighbor leaving Cooksey’s house 30 minutes before the fire. The driver is believed to be a brown-skinned man and the passenger is described as a light-brown-skinned woman.
The tag displayed on the vehicle had been reported stolen in early February from another vehicle. The tag is a Kansas handicap plate with number CO255.
Anyone who has seen the vehicle, with or without the tag, is asked to contact Investgator French at cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
