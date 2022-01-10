Specimen collection is done by medical staff using a nasal swab and individuals will be provided information on how to receive the results of their PCR test. COVID testing is free to all Georgians, however insurance will be billed if it is available. Additional information about the test sites and driving directions can be found at https://viralsolutionsga.com/.
DPH extends its gratitude to Cobb County and the city of Stonecrest for working with the health districts and Viral Solutions to open these COVID-19 mega-testing locations; and to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for providing security and traffic control. DPH is in ongoing discussions to identify and stand up additional sites to give Georgians more options when seeking COVID-19 testing. DPH will send updates as new sites are established.
Vaccination and boosters are the best protection against COVID-19. To find a vaccination location visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.