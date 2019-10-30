CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing relative to the proposed 2020 Appropriations on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m. The work session of the Board of Commissioners will follow at the conclusion of the public hearing.
The Board of Commissioners will have the first reading of the 2020 Appropriations Ordinance at their regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. and will have the second reading and adoption of the 2020 Appropriations Ordinance at their regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.
A copy of the proposed 2020 Appropriations Ordinance is available for inspection by clicking on this link https://rockdalecountyga.gov/county-departments/finance-department/ and then clicking on proposed 2020 Budget tab.
For more information on Rockdale County or to watch these meetings live on Rockdale 23, please visit our website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov and scroll down, click on the graphic of a television set to the right of the screen that says “Watch Live 23”.