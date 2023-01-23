City Hall 1.jpg

CONYERS — The city of Conyers is partnering with the Atlanta Regional Commission to complete an update of the city’s comprehensive plan for the years 2023 to 2028. The city is seeking public input to provide feedback for a more well-rounded, complete plan.

The comprehensive plan serves as a planning and decision-making tool and guide for local government officials, property owners and community leaders that helps dictate public policy through transportation, land use, recreation, housing and economic development in Conyers over the next five years. Based on input from the public and local stakeholders, the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, and the Conyers City Council, the plan identifies needs and opportunities, goals and policies, land use practices, and implementation framework for the key elements of the plan.

