CONYERS — The city of Conyers is partnering with the Atlanta Regional Commission to complete an update of the city’s comprehensive plan for the years 2023 to 2028. The city is seeking public input to provide feedback for a more well-rounded, complete plan.
The comprehensive plan serves as a planning and decision-making tool and guide for local government officials, property owners and community leaders that helps dictate public policy through transportation, land use, recreation, housing and economic development in Conyers over the next five years. Based on input from the public and local stakeholders, the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, and the Conyers City Council, the plan identifies needs and opportunities, goals and policies, land use practices, and implementation framework for the key elements of the plan.
“Citizen participation and input is critical to the planning process,” said Director of Planning and Inspections Marvin Flanigan. “In our work with ARC, we’ve launched an online survey for feedback that is integral to updating the comprehensive plan. We hope the public will spend some time thinking about what they’d like to see in the future for Conyers and take a few minutes to complete this important survey.”
The comprehensive plan survey is online at https://publicinput.com/CityofConyersGA. While on the page, the public may opt-in for future updates regarding the comprehensive plan by subscribing for updates and additional opportunities for input throughout the spring and summer months.
The City Council is expected to adopt the plan by Oct. 31. For more information on the comprehensive plan or to contact the Department of Planning and Inspections call 770-929-4280.
