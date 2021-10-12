COVINGTON — Residents who want to have a say in the future direction of Newton County Parks and Recreation should plan to attend one of five upcoming information-gathering sessions designed to develop a master plan for the department.
The Board of Commissioners awarded a $93,500 contract in August to Lose Designs to develop the master plan. The master plan will be funded by 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenues.
During a Sept. 21 work session commissioners heard from Aaron St. Pierre of Lose Designs, who outlined the scope of planning and development phases of the master plan project.
St. Pierre said his firm will begin gathering public input on the plan with a series of public meetings in each district. The meetings, all of which are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be held on the following schedule:
• District 1, Oct. 18, Mansfield Community Center, 3158 Ga. Highway 11 South, Mansfield
• District 5, Oct. 21, Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington
• District 4, Oct. 26, Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington
• District 3, Oct. 27, NCSO West Precinct, 3612 Salem Road, Covington
• District 2, Oct. 28, Porter Memorial Library, 6191 Ga. Highway 212, Covington
According to Lose Design’s website, the company specializes in parks, recreation and leisure services design, with more than 1,000 projects on the company resume. The company client list in Georgia includes Rockdale County, Henry County, Kennesaw, Brookhaven, Gainesville, Gwinnett County, Forsyth, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Douglas County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Brunswick, Barrow County, as well as many other jurisdictions throughout the nation.
Lose Designs has offices in Lawrenceville, Denver, Colo., Knoxville, Tenn., and Nashville, Tenn.
Whether it be Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore's smooch in 'Ghost', or two delightful dogs locking lips over a shared string of spaghetti in 'Lady and the Tramp' , there have certainly been some iconic kissing scenes on the big screen. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.