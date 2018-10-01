Man charged after brass knuckles, drugs found

COVINGTON - A call about a family fight resulted in one man being arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed set of brass knuckles and methamphetamine.
According to a report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred about 12:55 a.m. on Sept. 25. A deputy responded to a home on Lazy Lane Road in Covington in reference to a family fight. When he arrived on the scene, several vehicles were leaving.
The deputy saw a green truck with two males attempting to leave and stopped the truck. He noticed the male passenger fit the description of one of the suspects in the family fight. Dispatch sent a photo of the passenger and the deputy confirmed his identity.
The suspect was identified as Caleb Thomas Hall, 27, of Covington. Dispatch also confirmed that Hall was wanted on a probation violation in Newton County. The deputy had Hall exit the vehicle and placed him under arrest and searched him.
The deputy allegedly found a set of brass knuckles in Hall’s right pants pocket, along with a plastic bag containing a white powder believed to be methamphetamine.
Hall was transported to the Newton County Law Enforcement Center and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act for possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, and probation violation.