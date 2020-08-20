COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in regards to human remains found Aug. 13 in south Newton County.
According to NCSO spokesperson Caitlin Jett, deputies found the remains along Scout Road off Ga. Highway 36. The remains were taken to the GBI crime lab in Decatur for identification.
Anyone with information on the remains is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 678-625-1400.
The Sheriff's Office is also remaining mum about the investigation into the death of a woman found on Hull Street in Oxford on Aug. 14.
According to Jett, the Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Sonya Johnson, but cannot release any more information at this time.
The Citizen will update both of these cases when more information becomes available.
