...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be east
to southeast around 10-15 MPH gusting up to near 20 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Sixteen-year-old Amiracle Jackson has been missing since April 3.
CONYERS – The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teen who has been missing since April 3.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Amiracle Jackson left her stepmother’s home on the evening of April 3. Letaja Tillman told officials she advised Jackson that they were going on vacation and that Jackson expressed concern and said she didn’t want to go. Tillman said she went to Jackson’s bedroom several hours later and the teen was gone.
Jackson was reported as a runaway juvenile on April 14 after her parents found a note stating she was leaving the state with an unknown individual.
Jackson is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, of medium build and last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black leggings.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Laura Shook at 770-278-8164.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.