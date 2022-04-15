Runaway Juvenile Amiricle Jackson.jpg

Sixteen-year-old Amiracle Jackson has been missing since April 3.

 Special Photo

CONYERS – The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teen who has been missing since April 3.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Amiracle Jackson left her stepmother’s home on the evening of April 3. Letaja Tillman told officials she advised Jackson that they were going on vacation and that Jackson expressed concern and said she didn’t want to go. Tillman said she went to Jackson’s bedroom several hours later and the teen was gone.

Jackson was reported as a runaway juvenile on April 14 after her parents found a note stating she was leaving the state with an unknown individual.

Jackson is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, of medium build and last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black leggings.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Laura Shook at 770-278-8164.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos