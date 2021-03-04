COVINGTON — The Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday what some people in the area have been longing to hear — Publix plans to build a supermarket in the Covington Town Center development.
The Town Center store will be the second in the Newton County market, joining the store located on Brown Bridge Road in the western part of the county.
Serra Hall, vice president of Project Development for the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, credited the Town Center development team — including Sembler Company retail development and Berkley Development — with recruiting the supermarket chain.
“It has been a long time coming, and we are very excited,” said Hall. “Without Harry Kitchen and The Foxfield Company, along with Sembler and Berkley, this wouldn’t have happened.”
Hall said the supermarket anchor is a “key piece” in the 160-acre Covington Town Center project, which is under development off Alcovy Road.
“This was part of the vision of Town Center, to create an opportunity for a mixed-use development with an additional grocery anchor that is unlike our other grocery anchors in town, and to complement them,” she said.
Construction on the 48,000-square-feet Town Center Publix is expected to start this summer.
Hall said residents should stay tuned for further announcements about Town Center.
“This is just the beginning of new announcements for Covington Town Center, and we look forward to seeing more projects come to fruition and more development coming soon,” she said.
According to a release from Sembler, the Town Center Publix will be the anchor for the first phase of the development. An additional 14,400 square feet of small shop space will include a mix of services, restaurants and retail. The second phase of the development is expected to add up to 100,000 square feet, to include retail and office space, residential properties and hotels.
“The objective for our 160-acre mixed use project is to identify the ‘best in class’ of each use type, whether it is hospitality, residential, office, restaurant or retail,” said Harry Kitchen of The Foxfield Company, the project’s master developer. “I certainly think the Sembler-Berkley Team and Publix fit that description and will bring the highest quality grocer-anchored center to the project.”
“Covington Town Center will bring a first-class shopping experience to a mixed-used project in an area showing promising growth,” said Berkley Development President Mike Cohn. “We’re excited to work with the Sembler Company in bringing a Publix-anchored retail center to this project, which we believe will quickly become a staple shopping destination.”
The Sembler Company holds a 40-plus year relationship with Publix supermarkets, having developed over 60 Publix-anchored shopping centers throughout the Southeastern United States.
“We believe Covington Town Center will be a premier retail destination that will provide modern convenience for the surrounding community,” said Sembler Senior Vice President Josh Beyer.
