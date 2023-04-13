COVINGTON — The clock is ticking for Newton County to find a site for a westside youth facility or risk losing $4 million in federal grant funds.
Grants consultant Kennedy Shannon, project manager with Iparametrics, told commissioners April 4 that, although the grant was been approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, some key elements necessary to accept the grant are missing – namely a completed application, a site for the facility and a line-item budget. An environmental assessment will also be needed once a site is selected.
Shannon said HUD has stated a completed application is needed by Dec. 31. She said the “drop dead” deadline is September of 2025, “but I don’t think they want to get there.”
District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders applied for the grant through Congressman Hank Johnson’s office sometime in 2022 without county authorization. The grant was awarded to the county, despite the fact that the application was incomplete and contained erroneous and misleading information.
“We’re behind the 8 ball; we need to catch up quick,” said Shannon. “We do have until 2031 to spend the money, but we don’t want to take until 2031.. We need to just go ahead and find a location and get the application in.”
In addition to the $4 million grant, the county has set aside approximately $4 million in SPLOST funding for a westside youth facility.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.
