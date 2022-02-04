...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including East Lithonia...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* WHEN...Until late tonight.
* IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further
into the woodlands and fields near the river upstream and
downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road. In Dekalb County...
some flooding of backyards of homes begin on Harmony Hills Drive
and Court. Johnson Creek flowing under Union Grove Road into the
river begins to back up.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:16 AM EST Friday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 14.8 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late this evening.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, north central Georgia,
northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia,
including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts. In north
central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb,
Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry,
Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton,
Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Jackson, Towns and
White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga,
Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Troup and Upson.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to move across portions
of north and central Georgia through this afternoon.
Additional rainfall amounts of up to one-half to one inch
with locally higher amounts are possible on saturated grounds
and complex terrain. Localized flash flooding and quick rises
on creeks and streams will be possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Putin and Xi call for halt to NATO expansion in show of unity at Beijing Olympics, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a call for NATO to halt further expansion during a meeting on the sidelines of the Olympics on Friday, according to a joint statement released by the Kremlin.
The two leaders' summit, held on the day of the Opening Ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, marked a further step in what has become an increasingly close partnership between Beijing and Moscow, as relations with the West deteriorate for both.
According to an English-language version of the join statement released by the Kremlin, the two countries "believe that certain States, military and political alliances and coalitions seek to obtain, directly or indirectly, unilateral military advantages to the detriment of the security of others."
Russia and China also "oppose further enlargement of NATO and call on the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon its ideologized cold war approaches, to respect the sovereignty, security and interests of other countries, the diversity of their civilizational, cultural and historical backgrounds, and to exercise a fair and objective attitude towards the peaceful development of other States," the Kremlin statement said.
A readout from Chinese state media outlet Xinhua said the two leaders "had an in-depth and thorough exchange of views on China-Russia relations and a series of major issues concerning international strategic security and stability" but made no direct mention of NATO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.