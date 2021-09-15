Below is the full Q&A transcript for ANDREW ALVEY, a Republican candidate running for the U.S. Congressional District 10 seat:
1. What are the top two reasons a voter should choose you to represent the 10th Congressional District?
I am young enough not to be tainted by the stain of career politicians or special interests. I am not running to have a career in politics. I am simply running to serve the people of the 10th District. This can be seen by my campaign’s commitment to service, wherein we are donating 10% of all donations to fight homelessness and are set to engage in many volunteer activities. Politicians are meant to serve, not be served.
2. Why are you a Republican?
The party of Lincoln, Roosevelt and Reagan has always believed in the power of the individual. I am a Republican because I believe in the worth and ability endowed upon us by God of every single person in this country. For too long have politicians, on both sides, told us that they would save us from the chaos and turmoil. The truth is that most politicians make promises they cannot or will not keep just to get a vote. The Republican party is better than this. America is better than this pathetic pandering of professional politicians. Where has our party’s fiscal conservatism gone? Where has the commitment to the individual? The party has been mutated by politicians seeking reelection who only champion Republican values when it benefits them.
3. Regarding your party’s national platform, do you agree with all of it? If not, what specifically do you not support?
I support the national platform of the Republican party. I do not support the politicians of the party who do not adhere to the platform. Where are term limits? Where is healthcare reform? Where is protection for the unborn? Where is fiscal conservatism? We had a majority during the Trump administration, and nothing was done. This hypocrisy must end.
4. Again, regarding your party’s national platform, what is the top-stated issue that makes you proud to be a member of that party?
I am proud of the Republican Party’s stance against widespread abortion. Since Roe V. Wade, there have been 62 million abortions. Of those 62 million, roughly 1% (620,000) were due to rape, 0.5% (310,000) to incest, and 12% (7,440,000) due to health concerns of the mother. That leaves 53.6 million cases with no medical or legal reasoning. Furthermore, before Roe V. Wade, 9% of infants were given up for adoption. That percentage dropped to 1% between 1996 and 2002. America needs to view adoption as the alternative.
https://www.lifenews.com/2021/01/18/62502904-babies-have-been-killed-in-abortions-since-roe-v-wade-in-1973/
https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2021/01/21/census-estimates-show-population-decline-in-16-states
4. What do you believe is the number one issue facing Americans today?
The most significant issue we are facing are career politicians and the mainstream media pushing divisiveness. This is the largest issue because it makes all other issues worse. Simple issues with simple solutions often get politicized, by both parties, to win votes. This needs to stop. We need a change not only in leadership but in the very culture of D.C.
5. If you are elected, what will you specifically do to address that number one issue?
I will push for unity and civility. I will show that Americans need servants, not career politicians, by pledging to serve only three consecutive terms as a congressman as I believe term limits are needed. The time for talk is over. The time for action is here.
6. Who has had the greatest influence on your life? Please include details.
Jesus Christ. Without my faith in Christ, I would not be the man I am today. I would not have the courage to stand up for the individual and champion Christian principles. Galatians 5:13 says: “For you were called to freedom, brothers. Only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.”
7. Who is the person you consider to be your mentor in politics and why?
A combination of Theodore Roosevelt and George Washington. Roosevelt embodied the American spirit, constantly seeking new ways to create equal opportunity for all. He instilled, in his countrymen, a spirit of determination and vigor. He sought equality of opportunity, not outcome. Washington put the country before himself. When offered absolute power, he refused. When there were no term limits on the Presidency, he stepped down after two terms.
8. What is your opinion of the other party?
The Democratic party has been driven to the extreme by hardcore leftists within its party. This is a fault of their leadership, who put votes over principles and policies. The modern Democratic party is no longer the party of JFK or even FDR. As both individuals believed in the inherent good of America, and the current Democratic party believes in the evils of not only America but the systems upon which it is built.
9. What led you to get involved in politics?
I am running for Congress to make a difference. For too long have individuals sought political office for their own benefit. I want to serve my community, and the best way to do that is serving in Congress. I want to make a statement, similar to our Founding Fathers, that neither birth nor wealth entitles an individual to positions of importance. Instead, one’s standing is, and should, be based on merit and effort. In the words of Tim Tebow: “hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”
10. As you see it, what is the greatest external danger facing this country today?
China. Due to appeasement by many prior administrations, the Chinese state has continued to grow in strength and audacity. We need to reduce our reliance on them by investing resources in South American countries, which could compete for manufacturing jobs. By removing ourselves from the current industrial reliance and shifting to sources within our own hemisphere we accomplish two things. 1) less reliance on China allows us to be firmer with them. 2) American investment in South American countries would lead to greater stability, thus strengthening national security of the region and bring manufacturing closer to home.
13. What are your thoughts about the nation’s growing crime statistics and what should be done about it?
To reduce crime, a twofold approach is needed. There needs to be more funding for police forces and a return to our cultural foundation. A significant contributing factor to crime is broken households. According to the Census Bureau, 1 in 4 children grow up without a father in the household. Lacking a father figure in the household leads many individuals to seek affirmation from other areas in their life such as gangs.
In short, two things need to be accomplished:
1)Increase funding for police departments so they can hire more competent officers
2) Solidify American culture toward valuing marriage and whole families.
https://www.fatherhood.org/father-absence-statistic#:~:text=According%20to%20the%20U.S.%20Census%20Bureau%2C%2019.5%20million%20children%2C%20more,a%20father%20in%20the%20home.
14. What do you think about efforts in some places to defund law enforcement agencies?
Illogical and foolish. If bad police officers are the problem, defunding a police department would cause them to scrape the bottom of the barrel for individuals to hire. Instead, we should raise their funding so that proper vetting can occur of officer applicants.
17. Do you support increasing the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court? Why or why not?
No. Loading the court will only hurt America.
18. Do you think Americans should pay more in taxes? If so, how much more and why?
No, the more money in the pocket of the average American, the better. In most cases, the government is inefficient with the taxpayer dollar. You want change in your community? Give to your local church or nonprofit. They are much better stewards of your money than the federal government.
19. Do you think U.S. businesses should pay more in taxes? If so, how much more and why?
No. Fewer taxes equates to more money the business can reinvest in themselves and their employees. More money invested equates to better services, higher salaries, and more products, thus strengthening the economy.
20. Do you support the current open border immigration system? What do you think about a border wall? Please explain your answers.
No. The immigration system needs significant reform. We have 10.5 million illegal immigrants living in American. Widespread deportation is not feasible, but we cannot offer a pathway to citizenship until the border is secured. Thus, a secured border is the first step in solving our chaotic immigration policies.
https://www.brookings.edu/policy2020/votervital/how-many-undocumented-immigrants-are-in-the-united-states-and-who-are-they/
21. Regarding Critical Race Theory, do you think promoting it will help or hurt efforts to improve race relations in the U.S? Please explain your answer. Also, should it be taught in America’s public schools? Why or why not?
Teaching that America is built upon white privilege and the dominance of minorities is harmful. Has America been perfect in the past? No, but we have strived for perfection. Can you name me a person, other than Jesus Christ, who has been perfect and not made a mistake? If we can be forgiving of others, we should also be forgiving of our nation. America is the greatest country to ever exist.
22. What is your opinion on the Second Amendment and should part of it ever be changed?
The second amendment ensures the existence of all other amendments. It was put in place to keep the government in check and thus should remain how it is.
