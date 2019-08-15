COVINGTON — If you're considering running for office, now is the time to do it. Newton County's five municipalities as well as Social Circle, and Conyers in Rockdale County will accept notices of candidacy Aug. 19-23.
Covington
Four races will be on the ballot in Covington, with eight candidates already having announced they will run:
• Mayor
Candidates:
Ronnie Johnston, incumbent
Steve Horton
Rev. James “Tim"Walden Sr.
Rev. Eric Threets
• Post 1 West Morgan
Candidates:
Kenneth Morgan, incumbent
• Post 2 East
The post is currently held by Michael Whatley.
Candidates:
Fleeta Baggett
Steve Plitt
• Post 3 East
The post is currently held by Josh McKelvey.
Candidates:
Don Floyd
The qualifying fees for these posts are 3 percent of the annual salary of the office: Mayor — $540 and Council Posts — $270.
To qualify for the above offices, a notice of candidacy must be filed in the office of the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration no earlier than Monday, Aug. 19 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
Mansfield
Mansfield will have three openings on the November ballot including:
• Mayor
Jefferson Riley resigned as mayor in March. Perry Lunsford is mayor pro tem.
• Post 1, currently held by Perry Lunsford
• Post 2, currently held by Helen Robertson
Qualifying will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. all week. City Hall is located at 3146 Ga. Highway 11.
The fee for each opening is $35.
Porterdale
Porterdale will also have the mayor and two council seats on the ballot in November. They are:
• Mayor, currently held by Arline Chapman
• Post 1, currently held by Terry Gray
• Post 2, currently held by Linda Finger
Both Chapman and Finger have announced they will seek re-election.
Qualifying fee for mayor is $144 and $72 for council seats.
Candidates may pay fees and turn in materials beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, ending at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at the Porterdale City Hall.
Newborn
Voters in Newborn will cast ballots for council seats:
• Post 1, currently held by Robert Bratton
• Post 2, currently held by Tom Krieger
The fees for candidacy is $35 each.
Candidates may drop off required materials at the Newborn City Hall at the intersection of Ga. Highway 142 and Johnson Street in the Zeigler-Childs Building from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19-21.
Oxford
Four Oxford City seats will be up for grabs on Nov. 5. They are:
• Mayor, currently held by Jerry Roseberry
• Post 1, currently held by Sarah Davis
• Post 2, currently held by George Holt
• Post 3, currently held by Mike Ready
Qualifying in Oxford begins Monday at 8 a.m. and concludes on Friday, Aug. 23, at 4:30 p.m. Qualifying will take place at Oxford City Hall, 110 West Clark St. The qualifying fee for Mayor is $180 and $144 for council posts.
Social Circle
Social Circle has openings for:
• Mayor, currently held by Hal Dally
• Post 2, currently held by Tyson Jackson
• Post 4, currently held by Steve Shelton
Anyone who wants to run for office will need to qualify in the office of the City Clerk, (City Hall is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays) at 166 N. Cherokee Road, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19 and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
The qualifying fee for Social Circle mayor is $180, the fee for council seats is $144.
Conyers
Conyers residents will have the opportunity to complete a notice of candidacy for:
• District 2, Post 2, currently held by Jacob Bailey.
• District 3, currently held by Gerald A. Hinesley Sr.
• District 4, currently held by John Fountain
Qualifying fee for Conyers is $72. Candidates are asked to submit their notice between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday during the week of Aug. 19.
The last day citizens can register to vote in the November elections is Oct. 7.
If there is need for a run-off election, it will be held on Dec. 3.