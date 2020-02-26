COVINGTON — Newton County Board of Education Chairwoman Shakila Henderson-Baker announced Tuesday night that the board will not appoint a member to the 4th District seat to succeed the late Almond Turner.
"I said it once and I will say it again, Mr. Turner was legendary to this community, and legends never die," said Henderson-Baker. "We are grateful for his fairness, his commitment to public education and his ability to serve our children as a public servant and not a politician. There will never be another Almond Turner. With that being said, if he was with us today, he would be getting ready to re-qualify for his seat..."
Henderson-Baker went on to say that qualifying for the position will be held next week (March 2-7).
"As a board, the four of us have agreed that the constituents in District 4 will be responsible to select their next Board of Education member," she said.
Turner served as a member of the Board of Education for 23 years, until his death last November.
All individuals interested in the position would need to contact their local political party to complete official paperwork and drop it off at the Newton County Board of Elections located at 113 Usher St., Suite 103 during regular business hours.
The five elected members of the Newton County Board of Education serve as policy makers for the management and operation of the school system.
They are elected by districts to serve a four-year term. Board members often visit the schools and attend school functions, in addition to performing their official duties as board members.
The school superintendent serves as the ex officio secretary of the board.
