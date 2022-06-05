A 30-year-old Queens man was indicted Friday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl he connected with on Snapchat, according to a news release from the Suffolk County, New York, District Attorney's Office.
Andrew Ramsaroop has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, the release states.
Legal Aid, which is representing Ramsaroop, did not respond to CNN's request for comment. Snapchat was unable to be reached for comment by deadline.
"This defendant allegedly used a social media app to gain access to the victim," Suffolk County DA Raymond A. Tierney said in a statement. "He allegedly knew the teen was 13 years old yet this adult continued to communicate with this child and eventually convinced her to meet him in person in Suffolk County."
In one of those instances, on May 13, Ramsaroop allegedly met the teenager at a mall, where he allegedly encouraged the victim and her friend to enter his vehicle, the release from the Suffolk County police states. They refused.
But later in the day, Ramsaroop allegedly met the 13-year-old at a playground in Suffolk County, where he is accused of raping her, according to the release. The victim communicated the assault to a school official, who called police.
Ramsaroop was arrested May 20 and arraigned Thursday, per the DA's office. A Suffolk County Judge ordered him held on $300,000 cash or $600,000 bond or a $2-million partially secured bond, the release states. He's next due in court June 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.