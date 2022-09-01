COVINGTON — The Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office has come under scrutiny over changes related to billing and the incorrect listing of a homestead exemption in the 2022 property tax bills.
Unlike in previous years, the tax bills mailed in August list one due date — Dec. 20 — rather than two installment payments — one due in October and the second in December. Tax Commissioner Marcus Jordan said this change was made because, under Georgia law, there are no penalties or interest applied to the tax owed until after Dec. 20.
“Therefore, it was meaningless to place a due date for partial payment,” Jordan said in an email response to questions from the Citizen Thursday. However, Jordan continued, the Tax Commissioner’s Office will accept partial payments over the next four months “so long as the bill is paid in its entirety by the Dec. 20, 2022 due date.”
Jordan also said he is considering sending out a second tax bill notice in November “as a reminder to pay the remaining balance owed.”
Jordan did not immediately respond to a question about the cost of printing and mailing a reminder notice.
The Tax Commissioner’s Office also is not sending tax bills to mortgage companies this year as it has done in years past.
Jordan said he has made changes in the operation of the Tax Commissioner’s Office to improve work efficiency. However, it was unclear Thursday if he has the authority to change the county’s tax billing structure to one installment or if that change would have to be approved by the Board of Commissioners. The decision to bill in two installments was reportedly approved by a resolution of the Board of Commissioners in the early 1980s.
The Newton County School System and county government are accustomed to receiving property tax revenue in two installments. It was also not immediately clear if the change in billing would affect cash flow for either government.
The 2022 tax bill also erroneously lists an $80,000 homestead exemption from school taxes for those who are 70 or older. The incorrect information, which is on the back of the tax bill form, specifically states that the exemption is for Newton County School District taxes.
Jordan said that erroneous information is due to a vendor misprint.
Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes said the county is working to sort through how the problems with the tax bills should be addressed.
“The county agrees that there are significant issues and errors with respect to the 2022 tax bills as issued by the tax commissioner,” Banes said in an emailed statement. “We are evaluating the bills and the applicable law and hope to begin working toward an appropriate resolution soon.”
Jordan had problems getting the 2021 tax bills out to property owners in the usual timeframe last year. The bills went out Sept. 20, which meant that the installments were due Nov. 20 and Jan. 20. Jordan blamed the delay on the fact that his office did not receive the tax digest from the Tax Assessors Office until July, which then delayed the Board of Commissioners in setting the millage rate.
Diversified Companies LLC printed the county’s 2021 tax bills, but did not print them this year.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(1) comment
Does he even realize he's elected by taxpayers?
Self-promotional (his name in big blue logo format) material sent at taxpayer expense should never happen.
It's only common sense that at least a press release and news article should have gone out BEFORE the tax bills with these changes.
Considering all the issues, who is his legal consultant?
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.