Marcus Jordan Headshots 2019-6 (2).jpg

Marcus Jordan

 Brian Dean

COVINGTON — The Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office has come under scrutiny over changes related to billing and the incorrect listing of a homestead exemption in the 2022 property tax bills.

Unlike in previous years, the tax bills mailed in August list one due date — Dec. 20 — rather than two installment payments — one due in October and the second in December. Tax Commissioner Marcus Jordan said this change was made because, under Georgia law, there are no penalties or interest applied to the tax owed until after Dec. 20.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(1) comment

PracticalPerson
PracticalPerson

Does he even realize he's elected by taxpayers?

Self-promotional (his name in big blue logo format) material sent at taxpayer expense should never happen.

It's only common sense that at least a press release and news article should have gone out BEFORE the tax bills with these changes.

Considering all the issues, who is his legal consultant?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos