Fourteen years after R. Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in Illinois, he is back in his hometown facing more federal charges that involve some of the tapes and victims from his previous state trial.

Kelly, who was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges at a Brooklyn federal trial in September and sentenced to 30 years in prison, will now face charges at the Chicago federal trial that he sexually abused five minors in the late 1990s and created multiple explicit videos with four of them.

