CONYERS — A Latino family that has lived in Conyers for years awoke Sunday morning to find that someone spray-painted racist graffiti on a home they are renovating on Twin Oaks Drive in northeast Rockdale County.
Obscene and hateful graffiti, including “Die Mexicans,” was spray-painted in big red letters on the house and several vehicles, according to a news report from Fox 5 Atlanta.
Rogello Alvarado said they hope to transform the house into their dream home, but now they are on edge, nervous for their safety, and wanting to know who did it.
"I really feel harassed and scared by this," Alvarado said. "Scared and hurt."
The Alvarados are from Mexico and El Salvador, but they have lived in the Conyers area for years, he said.
"The family’s life savings went into this house," he said. "To see the vandalism, to feel all this, it’s saddening."
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and is now investigating.
"We at the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office do take these matters very seriously," said Corp. Christopher Lickliter. "Our [criminal investigation] division will be following up with a thorough investigation."
Alvarado said he has a 6-year-old little sister and a newborn baby girl. He is worried that whoever did this seems to want them dead.
"My family doesn’t feel safe," he said. "My daughter, my little sister running around, I don’t feel safe."
On top of some finishing touches, the house will now need a new paint job. A window that was smashed also needs to be replaced.
In spite of the threatening messages, he said they are going to finish up the renovations and make the house a home.
"I want to see this house finished up, that’s our dream goal. This is really our dream house," Alvarado said. "It just makes me want to work harder."
