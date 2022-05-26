CONYERS — A forecast calling for heavy rainfall and storms Thursday has prompted Rockdale School System officials to postpone commencement ceremonies for Rockdale County High School and the Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology.
The ceremonies have been delayed until Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. at Reid Stadium. The original date was Thursday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m.
Following is a message from RCHS Principal Eldridge Powell to families:
“After careful monitoring and review of our weather trajectory for this afternoon, with projected heavy rain and likely thunderstorms into the evening, it has been determined that it would not be prudent to attempt to proceed with our RCHS/Magnet graduation ceremony this evening. To celebrate the accomplishments of our 490 graduates with their family and friends as safely as possible, we will be implementing our Rain Contingency plan for the graduation ceremony to be this Saturday, May 28th at 11 a.m. in Reid Stadium.”
Salem High School was able to carry out its commencement ceremony Wednesday evening with just slight rainfall toward the end of the event.
Heritage High graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m.
