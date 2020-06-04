COVINGTON — Randy McGinley was sworn in Tuesday as the acting district attorney for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit by Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott. The acting district attorney serves Newton and Walton counties with the same duties and responsibilities as the district attorney.
McGinley succeeds Layla Zon, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp as Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit. Zon fills the seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Samuel Ozburn.
McGinley graduated from Georgia Tech in 2004 and the Mercer School of Law in 2011. Between obtaining his undergraduate degree and law degree, McGinley owned his own real estate appraisal company.
Since starting with the Alcovy Circuit District Attorney’s Office, McGinley has tried more than 50 cases to verdict, including numerous murder cases, numerous crimes against children, gang crimes and complex white collar crimes. He has taught and trained law enforcement at all agencies within the circuit, members of the District Attorney’s Office, and prosecutors from all over the state of Georgia.
As the former chief assistant district attorney for over three years, McGinley managed both offices and oversaw more than 7,000 cases that come into the offices every year. Please feel free to contact McGinley at rmcginley@pacga.org, 770-784-2070 in Newton, 770-267-1355 in Walton, or on his cell phone at 404-247-1092.
“I am excited and honored to continue to serve both Walton and Newton counties as I have for over nine years," said McGinley. "I am committed to handling all matters that come to our offices fairly, justly and without fear, favor or affection. Our attorneys, investigators, victim advocates and legal assistants will serve our communities and the citizens of Newton and Walton counties with honor, dignity, and professionalism while upholding the Constitutions of the United States and the state of Georgia.”
