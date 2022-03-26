Default overview section
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL
GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...This afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph. Some higher winds likely in the northern mountains.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities generally in the
upper teens to around 20 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northeast and
northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT today.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Rare 'pay copy' of Marvel's first comic book sells for $2.4 million
A rare copy of Marvel's first-ever comic book has netted more than $2.4 million at auction.
Marvel Comics No. 1 was published in 1939 and features such characters as The Human Torch, The Angel, Submariner and Masked Raider.
"This is the beginning. Without this, there would be no Marvel Universe, no Captain America punching Hitler, no Marvel movies, no Spider-Man, not even today's superhero mythology as we know it," says ComicConnect, the online marketplace that hosted the auction.
The comic book is a "pay copy," meaning it includes the publisher's handwritten notes on the payments owed to artists. Publisher Lloyd Jacquet used a pencil to record the amounts due to artists like Frank Paul, who worked on the cover. These notations add unique historical value to the comic.
Although the comic book is more than 80 years old, it's still in "incredible, newsstand-fresh condition," says ComicConnect.
Historical editions of Marvel Comics have fetched eye-popping amounts at auction, particularly when they feature iconic characters like Spider-Man or Captain America. Earlier this year, just one page of a comic book showing Spider-Man donning his all-black suit for the first time sold for $3.36 million.
Another copy of Marvel Comics No. 1, although lacking the notations that make the "pay copy" so valuable, sold for $1.26 million in 2019. At the time, the sale was the highest anyone had ever paid for a Marvel comic, according to the auctioneer, Heritage Auctions. In 2021, that record was seemingly broken when Heritage Auctions sold another Marvel comic, this one featuring Spider-Man's origin, for $3.6 million.
